Surviving members of The Heartbreakers reunite on stage with Beck, Patti Smith: Watch

Benmont Tench, Tom Petty, and Mike Campbell

For the first time since Tom Petty’s passing, members of The Heartbreakers performed together on stage. On Saturday night, The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, and Steve Ferrone appeared at Light Up the Blues, an autism awareness benefit concert put on by Stephen Stills and held in Austin, Texas. The trio backed Beck for performances of “Guess I’m Doing Fine” and “Where It’s At”, joined Patti Smith for “Because the Night”, and played the Heartbreakers classic “I Won’t Back Down” with Stills. Watch fan-shot footage below.

The evening also featured performances from Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Joni Mitchell, and Burt Bacharach.

In related news, Mike Campbell was tapped by Fleetwood Mac to replace Lindsey Buckingham for their upcoming farewell tour.