Suspected Waffle House shooter believed Taylor Swift was stalking him

Suspected Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking says Taylor Swift had been stalking him

A gunman opened fire inside a Nashville Waffle House over the weekend, killing four people and injuring four others. The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old man named Travis Reinking, suffered from delusions and believed he was being stalked by Taylor Swift, according to police (via News Channel 5).

When interviewed by authorities following a previous run-in in 2016, Reinking said the pop star had been harassing him, including hacking into his Netflix account. He also recounted in incident in which he met her at a Dairy Queen and chased her to the rooftop of the building.

Last July, Reinking was arrested by members of the US Secret Service after he entered a restricted area near the White House and demanded a meeting with the president. Police seized Reinking’s AR-15s and revoked his firearms license, but his father later returned the confiscated guns to his son.

Police are currently searching for Reinking, who fled the Waffle House following the shooting. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Update: Reinking was apprehended Monday afternoon.