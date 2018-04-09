System of a Down announce 2018 tour dates, featuring At the Drive-In in support

System of a Down, photo by Frank Maddocks

Hard rock titans System of a Down will return to the road this summer for their first US shows since 2015. The brief five-date outing kicks off October 13th in San Bernardino, California and also includes stops in Phoenix, San Diego, and Las Vegas, as well as a headlining slot at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. They’ll be joined on the road by At the Drive-In, Clutch, Pallbearer, and Skeletonwitch in support slots.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 13th. See the full itinerary below.

System of a Down’s last new music came back in 2005 with their double album, Mezmerize and Hypnotize.

System of a Down 2018 Tour Dates:

10/13 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena ^

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center ^

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

* = w/ At the Drive-In, Clutch, Pallbearer, and Skeletonwitch

^ = w/ At the Drive-In and Skeletonwitch