SZA and Kendrick Lamar face off kung fu style in “Doves in the Wind” video: Watch

Kendrick Lamar and SZA in "Doves in the Wind" video

During weekend one of Coachella, SZA welcomed special guest and fellow Top Dawg label mate Kendrick Lamar to the stage to perform their Ctrl collaboration “Doves in the Wind”. Now, the pair has unveiled the single’s official music video.

Helmed by director Nabil (Frank Ocean, Arctic Monkeys), the clip echoes much of the martial arts-inspired choreography found on Kendrick’s DAMN. tour. Set out in a desert, it finds Kung Fu Kenny and SZA facing off in an epic showdown. Watch it exclusively over on Spotify.

SZA’s Ctrl was named one of our Top 10 Albums of 2017. Both SZA and the recent Pulitzer Prize-winning K.Dot will hit the road together next month on TDE’s “The Championship Tour”. Revisit its funny promo video below.