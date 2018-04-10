T.J. Miller arrested after calling in fake bomb threat

T.J. Miller, photo by Amanda Koellner

T.J. Miller is facing criminal charges after allegedly calling in a false bomb threat.

The 36-year-old comedian was taken into custody Monday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He is accused of “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut.” The alleged incident took place on March 18th.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Page Six, Miller called a 911 dispatcher and reported that he was on an Amtrak train traveling from Washington, DC to Penn Station in New York and that a female passenger “has a bomb in her bag.”

Upon interviewing Miller, a police officer noticed he was slurring and asked if he had consumed alcohol. Miller said he had consumed “one glass of red wine.” He also denied suffering from mental illness, telling the officer, “This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

An Amtrak attendant told police that Miller appeared intoxicated upon boarding the train in Washington, DC and consumed several more drinks while on the train. The attendant said Miller had been involved in “hostile exchanges” with the woman whom he ended up reporting.

The compliant alleges that Miller was “motivated by a grudge against the subject female, called 911 to relay false information about a suspected bomb on the train, and continued to convey false information to investigators while the public safety response was ongoing.”

Miller appeared before a U.S. District Judge on Tuesday and was released on $100,000 bond. If found guilty, Miller faces a maximum term of five years in prison.

This is not the first time Miller’s behavior has gotten himself into trouble. Last month, The Hollywood Reporter published a report detailing the comedian’s “explosive” and volatile behavior on the set of HBO’s Silicon Valley, including several incidents in which he showed up to work while intoxicated. It was ultimately decided that he would not return for the show’s fifth season. Additionally, late last year Miller was accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by his former college girlfriend. Miller has denied those allegations.