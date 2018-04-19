Taron Egerton to play Elton John in forthcoming biopic Rocketman

As Elton John gears up for his massive farewell tour, a biopic about the legendary musician is in the works over at Paramount Pictures. Entitled Rocketman, the film will star Taron Egerton (Kingsman) in the titular role, according to Variety.

Dexter Fletcher, who recently replaced Bryan Singer as director of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will also helm this project using a script written by Lee Hall. Matthew Vaughn will produce the film alongside John.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show late last year, Egerton described the film as a “musical fantasy — about the early years of Elton John.”

Filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

Previously, Tom Hardy was attached to play John in a film directed by Michael Gracey. At the time it was reported that John planned to re-record many of his hit songs for the film. Given John’s involvement in Rocketman, one can assume John still intends to follow through with those plans.