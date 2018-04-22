Tears For Fears to release first new album in 14 years

Tears For Fears

Late last year, Tears For Fears released “I Love You But I’m Lost”, their first new song in 13 years. Even more new music from the band is on the way, as the new wave veterans have revealed plans to release their first studio album in 14 years. According to a statement, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith are currently finishing the album with an aim to release it in the fall.

In related news, Tears For Fears have postponed their UK tour “due to unforeseen health concerns and on doctor’s orders.” Dates have been rescheduled for early 2019.

Tears For Fears 2019 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

02/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

02/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

02/04 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

02/06 – London, UK @ The O2

02/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre

02/09 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

02/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

02/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

02/13 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Revisit “I Love You But I’m Lost”: