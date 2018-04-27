The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in May 2018

Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose

Let’s face it. Some streaming-content lists are sexier than others. And while there’s every reason to anticipate the premiere of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose mini-series and the drop of one of last year’s finest films, I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie, nothing coming in May can quite compare to, say, the hoopla surrounding this week’s season two premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale.

But look closer at the list below, and you’ll find there’s something for every mood and occasion: several classic films from each of the last three decades, under-the-radar documentaries, guilty pleasures you’re helpless to resist against, and, maybe best of all, a slew of binge-worthy full-franchise releases that’ll be just what you need when the spring inevitably rains out your weekend plans.

So, remember: sexy streaming lasts a couple hours; a sensual catalog this stacked lasts all month long.

Watch ASAP

Bull Durham (1988)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Hollywood Game Night: Red Nose Dat Special (NBC) — May 25th

I, Tonya (2017) — May 31st

Patrick Melrose: Series Premiere (*Showtime) — May 12th

Thief (1981)

Catch It or Catch Up

12 Monkeys: Complete Season 3 (Syfy) — May 16th

All Night: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original) — May 11th

America’s Got Talent: Season 13 Premiere (NBC) — May 30th

American Ninja Warrior: Season 10 Premiere (NBC) — May 31st

Claws: Complete Season 1 (TNT) — May 11th

Drunk History: Complete Season 5A (Comedy Central) — May 5th

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 2 Premiere (*Showtime) — May 6th

Mobile Suit Gundam the Origin: Complete Season 1 (Sunrise) — May 5th

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC) — May 8th

The Strain: Complete Season 4 (FX) — May 16th

T@gged: Complete Season 2 (AwesomenessTV) — May 9th

World of Dance: Season 2 Premiere (NBC) — May 30th

Save It for Later

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Into the Fade (2017)

Manhunter (1986)

Malena (2000)

Periods. (2012)

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rain Man (1988)

School Ties (1992)

The Snapper (1993)

Starting Out the Evening (2007)

Still Mine (2012)

Traffic (2000)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Valkyrie (2008)

Warrior (2011)

Get Your Doc On!

Frank Serpico (2017)

Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits (2017)

The House I Live In (2012)

The Other F Word (2011)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Guilty Pleasures

Back to School (1986)

Booty Call (1997)

Demolition Man (1993)

Godzilla (1998)

She’s All That (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Franchises!

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

The Crow (1994)

The Crow II: City of Angels (1996)

The Crow III: Salvation (2000)

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer (2005)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Say Goodbye May 31st

1984 (1985)

The Accused (1988)

A Feast at Midnight (1997)

Antitrust (2001)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Boulevard (2015)

Branded (2012)

Breakdown (1997)

Captivity (2007)

Chaplin (1992)

Diablo (2016)

The Doors (1991)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Finder’s Fee (2003)

Fluke (1995)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred: The Movie (2010)

Fred: Night of the Living Fred (2011)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (2012)

The Glass Shield (1994)

Glitter (2001)

Gordy (1995)

Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)

Harriot the Spy (1996)

Hart’s War (2002)

He Named Me Malala (2015)

Hesher (2010)

High School (2010)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

Jack Goes Boating (2010)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Q (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Love Crimes (1992)

Show of Force (1990)

Manhattan (1979)

Manny (2015)

The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

No Stranger Than Love (2016)

Outlaws and Angels (2016)

The Pick-up Artist (1987)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)

Southie (1998)

Sprung (1997)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006)