The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2018

It might be warming up outside at long last, but Netflix has plenty of May 2018 material sure to guarantee you at least a handful of productive nights in. Beloved shows are returning, a multitude of America’s best stand-up comedians have specials on the way, and, as always, a glut of new (old) movies will be flooding your watchlists.
And sure, you can also go outside and soak up the sun. That’s why God made tablets.
WATCH ASAP
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live At Radio City – May 1st: We don’t typically include Netflix’s many, many stand-up specials in this category, but we can’t help but jump on board with the third recorded set by one of modern comedy’s most talented and interesting voices. Mulaney’s previous specials are as funny as any standalone hours you’ll ever hear, and we’re hopeful that Kid Gorgeous will continue the trend.
Anon (Netflix Original Movie) – May 4th: Andrew Niccol (Gattaca, In Time) directs this futuristic thriller about a wanted murderer who uses the permanent deletion of digital data to evade police capture. Amanda Seyfried and Clive Owen co-star.
Cargo (Netflix Original Movie) – May 18th: Martin Freeman stars in this Australian zombie thriller about an infected man wandering a post-pandemic hellscape in search of a safe home for his infant daughter.
CATCH IT OR CATCH UP
A Little Help with Carol Burnett: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – May 4th
Dear White People: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – May 4th
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original) – May 4th
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original) – new episodes every Sunday, season finale May 13th
Bill Nye Saves The World: Season 3 (Netflix Original) – May 11th
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix Original) – May 25th
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original) – May 30th
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern (Netflix Original) – May 31st
BINGE IT!
(Editor’s note: somehow, there are no new bingeable film series emerging in May, at least among the new faces. Sorry, folks. You’ll just have to binge all the other things that Netflix is explicitly built to help you binge.)
GET SCARED
Desolation
The Reaping
Red Dragon
Scream 2
SAVE IT FOR LATER
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Amelie
The Bourne Ultimatum
Coco
Faces Places
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Small Town Crime
FOR THE MEMES
Shrek
SAY GOODBYE
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Cow Bellies
Cyberbullies
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Field of Dreams
Frenemies
Geek Charming
GoodFellas
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins (Seasons 1 – 2)
My Fake Fiancé
Ocean’s Eleven
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb (Seasons 1 – 4)
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sahara
Silent Hill
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1 – 2)
StarStruck
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Teen Spirit
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Host
The Hurt Locker
The Jungle Book (2016)
The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Seasons 1 – 5)
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie