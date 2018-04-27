The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2018

Clive Owen in Netflix Original Movie Anon

It might be warming up outside at long last, but Netflix has plenty of May 2018 material sure to guarantee you at least a handful of productive nights in. Beloved shows are returning, a multitude of America’s best stand-up comedians have specials on the way, and, as always, a glut of new (old) movies will be flooding your watchlists.

And sure, you can also go outside and soak up the sun. That’s why God made tablets.

WATCH ASAP

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live At Radio City – May 1st: We don’t typically include Netflix’s many, many stand-up specials in this category, but we can’t help but jump on board with the third recorded set by one of modern comedy’s most talented and interesting voices. Mulaney’s previous specials are as funny as any standalone hours you’ll ever hear, and we’re hopeful that Kid Gorgeous will continue the trend.

Anon (Netflix Original Movie) – May 4th: Andrew Niccol (Gattaca, In Time) directs this futuristic thriller about a wanted murderer who uses the permanent deletion of digital data to evade police capture. Amanda Seyfried and Clive Owen co-star.

Cargo (Netflix Original Movie) – May 18th: Martin Freeman stars in this Australian zombie thriller about an infected man wandering a post-pandemic hellscape in search of a safe home for his infant daughter.

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

A Little Help with Carol Burnett: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – May 4th

Dear White People: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – May 4th

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original) – May 4th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original) – new episodes every Sunday, season finale May 13th

Bill Nye Saves The World: Season 3 (Netflix Original) – May 11th

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix Original) – May 25th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original) – May 30th

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern (Netflix Original) – May 31st

BINGE IT!

(Editor’s note: somehow, there are no new bingeable film series emerging in May, at least among the new faces. Sorry, folks. You’ll just have to binge all the other things that Netflix is explicitly built to help you binge.)

GET SCARED

Desolation

The Reaping

Red Dragon

Scream 2

SAVE IT FOR LATER

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Amelie

The Bourne Ultimatum

Coco

Faces Places

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Small Town Crime

FOR THE MEMES

Shrek

SAY GOODBYE

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Cow Bellies

Cyberbullies

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Field of Dreams

Frenemies

Geek Charming

GoodFellas

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins (Seasons 1 – 2)

My Fake Fiancé

Ocean’s Eleven

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb (Seasons 1 – 4)

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sahara

Silent Hill

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1 – 2)

StarStruck

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teen Spirit

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Host

The Hurt Locker

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Seasons 1 – 5)

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie