The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess Remembers Getting Put in a Headlock By Iggy Pop

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by Tim Burgess, frontman of The Charlatans, to discuss topics ranging from the band’s inception, to getting put in a headlock by Iggy Pop backstage at a festival, to the supergroup behind his new solo album.

In addition, Lior and Burgess chat about moving from Hollywood to the forests of England, selling gear to The Beastie Boys in exchange for recording tips, and the lasting impact of cult punk band Crass.

