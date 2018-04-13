The Chicago Critics Film Festival announces 2018 lineup

First Reformed, directed by Paul Schrader

Start lining up: The Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA) has just announced the 2018 lineup for its annual film festival, which is set to take place at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre from May 4th-10th.

The impressive bill collects an enviable assortment of the best films out of this year’s film festivals. Highlights include Paul Schrader’s unnerving thriller, First Reformed; Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age dramedy, Eighth Grade; and the Midwest premiere of Julia Hart’s sci-fi drama, Fast Color.

Other noteworthy films include Saoirse Ronan’s first post-Lady Bird performance in On Chesil Beach, Aneesh Chaganty’s thriller Searching, David and Nathan Zellner’s Robert Pattinson-starring Western, Damsel, and a special 25th anniversary screening of Jurassic Park on 35mm.

Also worth catching is Bodied, a satire set in the world of competitive rap battles that was produced by Eminem.

Special guests this year include Paul Schrader, Bo Burnham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Aneesh Chaganty, Joseph Kahn, and many more.

Check out the full lineup below.

A festival pass is currently priced at $150 and includes an invitation to the week’s closing festivities. While individual tickets are also on sale at $12-15 each. Click here for more information.

It should be noted that Consequence of Sound‘s Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, TV Editor Allison Shoemaker, and senior writer Blake Goble are all members of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Schedule

Friday, May 4th

— 7:00pm: Fast Color

— 9:30pm: Support the Girls

— 11:59pm: Revenge

Saturday, May 5th

— 1:15pm: Liyana

— 3:00pm: We the Animals

— 5:00pm: The Guilty

— 7:00pm: Bodied

— 9:45pm: Shotgun

— 11:59pm: Beast

Sunday, May 6th

— 12:00pm: Jurassic Park

— 2:30pm: CCFF Shorts Program #1

— 4:45pm: Leave No Trace

— 7:15pm: Damsel

— 9:45pm: Madeline’s Madeline

Monday, May 7th

— 3:00pm: Revenge

— 5:15pm: CCFF Shorts Program #2

— 7:15pm: First Reformed

— 9:45pm: Hal

Tuesday, May 8th

— 3:00pm: Shotgun

— 5:15pm: Three Identical Strangers

— 7:15pm: Searching

— 9:45pm: On Chesil Beach

Wednesday, May 9th

— 3:00pm: Three Identical Strangers

— 5:00pm: A Kid Like Jake

— 7:00pm: Puzzle

— 9:30pm: American Animals

Thursday, May 10th

— 2:00pm: The Guilty

— 4:00pm: Support the Girls

— 6:00pm: Abducted in Plain Sight

— 8:00pm: Eighth Grade