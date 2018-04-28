The cover to Kanye’s new album features photo of his late mother’s surgeon

Plastic surgeon Jan Adams

Kanye West is going to great extremes in preaching the power of love. Most notably, we’ve seen it manifest in his support of Donald Trump. Now, he’s revealed the artwork to his forthcoming solo album, due out June 1st. It features an image of Jan Adams, the plastic surgeon who operated on Kanye’s mother before her sudden death in November 2007. “I want to forgive and stop hating,” Kanye explained of his decision to use Adams’ photo as his artwork.

Donda West passed away the day after her surgical procedure. A coroner determined she died of heart disease while suffering “multiple post-operative factors,” and there was no evidence of surgical malpractice. Adams maintains that Donda was fine when she left his care and that the registered nurse who subsequently cared for Donda was negligent in his duties.

Kanye also insinuated that the album will be called Love Everyone. Last night, he revealed two new songs: the trolling “Lift Yourself” and “Ye Vs. the People”, an of-the-moment debate between Kanye and T.I. regarding the former’s curious behavior of late.