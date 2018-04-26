The Cure to release three-disc deluxe edition of Mixed Up

On June 15th, The Cure will release a three-disc deluxe edition of their 1990 remix album, Mixed Up. Due out through Rhino Records, it boasts a remastered version of the original LP as well as a bunch of brand new remixes.
The first disc of the deluxe edition features all 11 original tracks as remastered by frontman Robert Smith. Disc two is comprised of newly remastered rare remixes from 1982-1990.
Lastly, the third is titled, Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras, and pulls together new remixes of tracks like “Three Imaginary Boys”, “Just One Kiss”, “Never Enough”, “The Drowning Man”, “Cut Here”. Meant as a sequel to Mixed Up, it was mixed by Smith in 2018 and issued earlier this month as an exclusive standalone Record Store Day release.
“I wanted a 3-disc package, but we didn’t have enough ‘historic’ remixes – for a while I thought the ‘extra-extras’ CD would be Cure songs re-mixed by choice artists, rather than by choice re-mixers…” Smith said of the deluxe edition in a statement. “That then got me thinking maybe I should have a go at one… so in early August 2017, I decided to experiment with ‘Three Imaginary Boys’. It is a pretty sparse multi-track; I pulled it apart at home and finished the initial re-mix in one session – and I really enjoyed the whole process”.
Speaking on Torn Down specifically, he added, “By choosing favourite songs rather than the usual singles, one of Smith’s objectives was to illustrate the variety of the Cure catalogue, and by October of 2017 working on songs in chronological release order, he had remixed entirely the 16 songs that appear on Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras 2018.”
Also available that same release day are 2xLP vinyl sets of Mixed Up and Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras 2018.
In related news, The Cure will celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band with a pair of major performances in London this summer. They’re curating and headlining the Meltdown Festival in June, which they’ll follow-up in July with a massive gig at Hyde Park. They’re also working on new music.
Mixed Up [Deluxe Edition] Artwork:
Mixed Up [Deluxe Edition] Tracklist:
Disc One – Mixed Up – Remastered by Robert Smith 2018
01. Lullaby – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster
02. Close To Me – Closer Mix – 2018 remaster
03. Fascination Street – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster
04. The Walk – Everything Mix – 2018 remaster
05. Lovesong – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster
06. A Forest – Tree Mix – 2018 remaster
07. Pictures of You – Extended Dub Mix – 2018 remaster
08. Hot Hot Hot!!! – Extended Mix – 2018 remaster
09. The Caterpillar – Flicker Mix – 2018 remaster
10. Inbetween Days – Shiver Mix – 2018 remaster
11. Never Enough – Big Mix – 2018 remaster
Disc Two – Remixes 1982-1990: Mixed Up Extras 2018
01. Let’s Go To Bed – Extended Mix 1982 – 2018 remaster
02. Just One Kiss – Extended Mix 1982 – 2018 remaster
03. Close To Me – Extended Remix 1985 – 2018 remaster
04. Boys Don’t Cry – New Voice Club Mix 1986 – 2018 remaster
05. Why Can’t I Be You? – Extended Mix 1987 – 2018 remaster
06. A Japanese Dream – 12″ Remix 1987 – 2018 remaster
07. Pictures of You – Extended Version 1990 – 2018 remaster
08. Let’s Go To Bed – Milk Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster
09. Just Like Heaven – Dizzy Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster
10. Primary – Red Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster
11. The Lovecats – TC & Benny Mix 1990 – 2018 remaster
Disc 3 – Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras 2018
01. Three Imaginary Boys – Help Me Mix by Robert Smith
02. M – Attack Mix by Robert Smith
03. The Drowning Man – Bright Birds Mix by Robert Smith
04. A Strange Day – Drowning Waves Mix by Robert Smith
05. Just One Kiss – Remember Mix by Robert Smith
06. Shake Dog Shake – New Blood Mix by Robert Smith
07. A Night Like This – Hello Goodbye Mix by Robert Smith
08. Like Cockatoos – Lonely In The Rain Mix by Robert Smith
09. Plainsong – Edge Of The World Mix by Robert Smith
10. Never Enough – Time To Kill Mix by Robert Smith
11. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea – Love In Vain Mix by Robert Smith
12. Want – Time Mix by Robert Smith
13. The Last Day of Summer – 31st August Mix by Robert Smith
14. Cut Here – If Only Mix by Robert Smith
15. Lost – Found Mix by Robert Smith
16. It’s Over – Whisper Mix by Robert Smith
