The Get Up Kids announce new EP, Kicker, plus US tour dates

The Get Up Kids, photo by Dalton Paley

Alternative rock rock pioneers The Get Up Kids have announced the release of a new EP, Kicker, along with dates for an extensive US tour for this summer.

The four-track Kicker marks the band’s first release since 2011’s reunion LP, There Are Rules. It also serves as their debut release as part of a new record contract with Polyvinyl Records. A release date is set for June 8th.

A press release describes the EP as a “full-circle breakthrough for the band,” harkening back to the sound of their 1997 debut. It was recorded over the course of the last year at Fire and Ice studio in Baldwin, Kansas.

To preview the EP, The Get Up Kids are streaming “Maybe”. Watch a lyric video below.

Speaking to Kyle Meredith With…, frontman Matt Pryor says the EP likely serves as a precursor to a full-length album. In discussing the impetus to record new music, Pryor explained, “I just got to a point where I was doing so many other things, I was just like, ‘Why am I putting all this time and effort into all these other things when I could put it all into the band?'” Listen to the full interview below.

Kicker EP Tracklist:

01. Maybe

02. Better This Way

03. I’m Sorry

04. My Own Reflection

The Get Up Kids’ summer outing kicks off June 14th in Dallas and extends into late July. Tickets go on sale April 6th.

The Get Up Kids 2018 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees #

06/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) #

06/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

06/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

06/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

06/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards #

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour #

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s #

06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

06/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

06/30 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater #

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club $%

07/12 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival

07/13 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall $%

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts $%

07/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $%

07/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall $%

07/18 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm $%

07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell $%

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge $%

07/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall $%

# w/ Casket Lottery

$ w/ Racquet Club

% w/ Ageist