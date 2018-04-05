Matt Pryor discusses The Get Up Kids’ new EP and why he hates being labeled an “emo band”

Kyle Meredith With... The Get Up Kids

Earlier today, The Get Up Kids announced the release of a new EP, Kicker, which serves as a precursor to a full-length record due later this year. The four-track EP marks the first release from the band since 2011’s reunion LP, There Are Rules, and marks something of a return to form for the alternative rock veterans. In a new interview with Kyle Meredith With…, frontman Matt Pryor discusses the impetus for the new EP and album. He also reveals why he isn’t a fan of the “emo” label and what it’s like to be a professional rock musician who is also the father of three. Take a listen below, and listen to more episodes of Kyle Meredith With… here.

Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK.