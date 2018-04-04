The Horrors share two new bonus tracks, “Fire Escape” and “Water Drop”: Stream

The Horrors

The Horrors dropped their fifth album, the appropriately titled V, back in September of last year. In most of the world, the record ran 10 songs long, but Japanese copies pushed it to 12. Now, the British goth rockers have released those additional two bonus tracks, “Fire Escape” and “Water Drop”, to the rest of the world.

As the band explain it in a press release, the two songs were originally one. “In typical Horrors fashion, we initially had the two tracks as one piece of music,” they say. “First starting off with some synth loops our producer Paul [Epworth] put down, it evolved into this John Bonham-esque drum led track – “Fire Escape” – which halfway through shifted gear entirely into what felt like Eno crossed with heavy Cluster/Harmonia on “Water Drop”.”

The drip-drop synths definitely brings the two tracks together, and you can check them both here. They’re also streaming below.