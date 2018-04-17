The Jesus Lizard add new dates to reunion tour

The Jesus Lizard, photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

The Jesus Lizard returned this past December for their first tour in eight years. At the time, they said there were no plans beyond that string of shows, which instantly sold out. Fortunately, they’ve since had a change of heart, as new shows have been scheduled for September.

The eight-date trek will open in Washington, DC before taking The Jesus Lizard to Boston, Philly, Detroit, Austin, Atlanta, Seattle, and Portland. Once again, the shows are being billed as “the only new appearances planned,” so make sure to grab your tickets when they go on sale this Friday, April 20th.

Find the complete itinerary below.

The Jesus Lizard 2018 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Watch the noise rockers perform “Nub” live at Los Angeles’ Fonda back in December: