The Killers announce career-spanning seven-album vinyl box set

The Killers, photo by Rob Loud

This summer, The Killers will celebrate 14 years of hit-making albums by collecting all their full-length efforts in The Killers Career Vinyl Box. Due June 15th from Island/UMe, the 10-LP compendium features all seven records from the Las Vegas band’s killer (wink wink) career.

Included in the box set is the band’s 2004 Hot Fuss debut, 2006’s classic Sam’s Town, the 2007 rarities collection Sawdust, 2008’s Day & Age, 2012’s Battle Born, and last year’s Wonderful Wonderful. Also featured on vinyl for the first time is the 2009 live double-album Live From The Royal Albert Hall. Previously only available on DVD, the 17-song set was recorded during a pair of July 2009 shows at the iconic London venue.

The Killers Career Vinyl Box will be available in standard 180-gram black vinyl as well as limited-edition clear vinyl versions. Both configurations will come with a turntable slip mat featuring the band’s “K” logo inspired by the lights of the Vegas strip.

Preorders for the box set will go live at noon PST today via The Killers’ website. Take a look at the package and tracklists below.

The Killers Career Vinyl Box Artwork:

The Killers Career Vinyl Box Tracklist:

Hot Fuss

01. Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

02. Mr. Brightside

03. Smile Like You Mean It

04. Somebody Told Me

05. All These Things That I’ve Done

06. Andy, You’re A Star

07. On Top

08. Change Your Mind

09. Believe Me Natalie

10. Midnight Show

11. Everything Will Be Alright

Sam’s Town

01. Sam’s Town

02. Enterlude

03. When You Were Young

04. Bling (Confession Of A King)

05. For Reasons Unknown

06. Read My Mind

07. Uncle Jonny

08. Bones

09. My List

10. This River Is Wild

11. Why Do I Keep Counting?

12. Exitlude

Sawdust

LP1

01. Tranquilize (feat. Lou Reed)

02. Shadowplay

03. All The Pretty Faces

04. Leave The Bourbon On The Shelf

05. Sweet Talk

06. Under The Gun

07. Where The White Boys Dance

08. Show You How

09. Move Away

LP2

01. Glamorous Indie Rock And Roll

02. Who Let You Go?

03. The Ballad of Michael Valentine

04. Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town

05. Daddy’s Eyes

06. Sam’s Town (Live From Abbey Road / 2006)

07. Romeo And Juliet

08. Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont’s Thin White Duke Remix)

Day & Age

01. Losing Touch

02. Human

03. Spaceman

04. Joy Ride

05. A Dustland Fairytale

06. This Is Your Life

07. I Can’t Stay

08. Neon Tiger

09. The World We Live In

10. Goodnight, Travel Well

Live From The Royal Albert Hall

LP1

01. Human

02. This Is Your Life

03. Somebody Told Me

04. The World We Live In

05. I Can’t Stay

06. Bling (Confession Of A King)

07. Shadowplay

08. Smile Like You Mean It

09. Losing Touch

LP2

01. Spaceman

02. A Dustland Fairytale

03. Sam’s Town

04. Read My Mind

05. Mr. Brightside

06. All These Things That I’ve Done

07. Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

08. When You Were Young

Battle Born

LP1

01. Flesh And Bone

02. Runaways

03. The Way It Was

04. Here With Me

05. A Matter Of Time

06. Deadlines And Commitments

LP2

01. Miss Atomic Bomb

02. The Rising Tide

03. Heart Of A Girl

04. From Here On Out

05. Be Still

06. Battle Born

Wonderful Wonderful

01. Wonderful Wonderful

02. The Man

03. Rut

04. Life To Come

05. Run For Cover

06. Tyson Vs. Douglas

07. Some Kind Of Love

08. Out Of My Mind

09. The Calling

10. Have All The Songs Been Written?