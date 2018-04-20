The Killers announce career-spanning seven-album vinyl box set

This summer, The Killers will celebrate 14 years of hit-making albums by collecting all their full-length efforts in The Killers Career Vinyl Box. Due June 15th from Island/UMe, the 10-LP compendium features all seven records from the Las Vegas band’s killer (wink wink) career.
Included in the box set is the band’s 2004 Hot Fuss debut, 2006’s classic Sam’s Town, the 2007 rarities collection Sawdust, 2008’s Day & Age, 2012’s Battle Born, and last year’s Wonderful Wonderful. Also featured on vinyl for the first time is the 2009 live double-album Live From The Royal Albert Hall. Previously only available on DVD, the 17-song set was recorded during a pair of July 2009 shows at the iconic London venue.
The Killers Career Vinyl Box will be available in standard 180-gram black vinyl as well as limited-edition clear vinyl versions. Both configurations will come with a turntable slip mat featuring the band’s “K” logo inspired by the lights of the Vegas strip.
Preorders for the box set will go live at noon PST today via The Killers’ website. Take a look at the package and tracklists below.
