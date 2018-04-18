The National announce new headlining tour dates, alongside Cat Power, Father John Misty

The National, photo by Philip Cosores

The National have announced several new headlining shows to go along with the bevy of music festivals they’re set to play this summer.

In August, between festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Montreal’s Osheaga, they’ll play a one-off gig at Toronto’s Fort York with support from Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, and Julien Baker.

The following month, they’ll headline shows at Hollywood Palladium; Berkeley’s Greek Theatre (including a date with Cat Power); the Mann Center in Philadelphia; and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. They’ll then stage their two-day festival, There’s No Leaving New York, before making their way to Morrison, CO in early October for a night at Red Rocks.

See the full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The National 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

04/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion ^

05/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

05/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^

05/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East) *

06/06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium

06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium

07/10 – Zagreb, HR @ SRC Salata

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive! Festival

07/14 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Fort York +

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

09/07 – Milan, IT @ Milano Rocks

09/08 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $

09/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center

09/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/29 – New York, NY @ There’s No Leaving New York

09/30 – New York, NY @ There’s No Leaving New York

10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

^ = w/ Big Thief

* = w/ The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts

+ = w/ Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, and Julien Baker

$ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

% = w/ Cat Power