The National announce new headlining tour dates, alongside Cat Power, Father John Misty

The National have announced several new headlining shows to go along with the bevy of music festivals they’re set to play this summer.
In August, between festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Montreal’s Osheaga, they’ll play a one-off gig at Toronto’s Fort York with support from Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, and Julien Baker.
The following month, they’ll headline shows at Hollywood Palladium; Berkeley’s Greek Theatre (including a date with Cat Power); the Mann Center in Philadelphia; and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. They’ll then stage their two-day festival, There’s No Leaving New York, before making their way to Morrison, CO in early October for a night at Red Rocks.
See the full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The National 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival
04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival
04/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion ^
05/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^
05/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^
05/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East) *
06/06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Garden
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/15 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium
06/16 – Dublin, IE @ Donnybrook Stadium
07/10 – Zagreb, HR @ SRC Salata
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer Festival
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive! Festival
07/14 – Werchter, BE @ TW Classic
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Fort York +
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
09/07 – Milan, IT @ Milano Rocks
09/08 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $
09/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre %
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center
09/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/29 – New York, NY @ There’s No Leaving New York
09/30 – New York, NY @ There’s No Leaving New York
10/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
^ = w/ Big Thief
* = w/ The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts
+ = w/ Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis, and Julien Baker
$ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers
% = w/ Cat Power