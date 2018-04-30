The National debut new song “Light Years” at Homecoming Festival: Watch

The National, photo by Philip Cosores

The National headlined both nights of their own Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati this past weekend. In addition to gifting the audience with a full album performance of 2007’s classic Boxer, on Sunday evening the indie rockers debuted a new song called “Light Years”.

Featuring a piano line reminiscent of something from The War on Drugs’ catalog, the track is a sobering and melancholy listen, made all the more impactful by the dramatic blue stage lighting. Check it out below via fan-caught footage (via Stereogum).

The National’s most recent album, Sleep Well Beast, came out last September. The band has plenty more shows in the coming months, including tour dates with Cat Power and Father John Misty and appearances at Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta and their own two-night Big Apple festival, There’s No Leaving New York. Find their full schedule here.