The Offspring and 311 team up for co-headlining summer tour

The Offspring (Debi Del Grande) and 311 (Philip Cosores)

The Offspring and 311 are hitting the road together this summer. The 29-date co-headlining tour is scheduled to kick off July 25th in Mountain View, California and also includes stops in Austin, Jacksonville, Toronto, and Chicago before concluding on September 9th with a show in Wichita, Kansas. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13th. You can also grab tickets here.

It’s been six years since The Offspring released their most recent full-length album, 2012’s Days Go By, though the band has promised a follow-up record in 2018. 311 released their 12th album, Mosaic, last June.

One person you probably shouldn’t expect to see at any of the upcoming dates? Beastie Boys’ Mike D, who recently revealed that his greatest fear is being compared to 311.

311 and The Offspring 2018 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

07/29 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/05 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

08/14 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/15 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

08/21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/29 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/04 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/08 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

09/09 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena