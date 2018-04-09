The Offspring and 311 team up for co-headlining summer tour

The Offspring and 311 are hitting the road together this summer. The 29-date co-headlining tour is scheduled to kick off July 25th in Mountain View, California and also includes stops in Austin, Jacksonville, Toronto, and Chicago before concluding on September 9th with a show in Wichita, Kansas. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13th. You can also grab tickets here.
It’s been six years since The Offspring released their most recent full-length album, 2012’s Days Go By, though the band has promised a follow-up record in 2018. 311 released their 12th album, Mosaic, last June.
One person you probably shouldn’t expect to see at any of the upcoming dates? Beastie Boys’ Mike D, who recently revealed that his greatest fear is being compared to 311.
311 and The Offspring 2018 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
07/29 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/05 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
08/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
08/14 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/15 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair
08/21 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/29 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
09/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/04 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/08 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino
09/09 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena