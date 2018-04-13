The Supers are back in new Incredibles 2 trailer: Watch

The Incredibles 2

This summer marks the return of the Super hero. True, superheroes have been the focus of summer blockbusters for a decade now, but in the world of The Incredibles 2, they’re just stepping out of the shadows. Disney/Pixar have today revealed a new look at the highly anticipated sequel with its first official trailer, which you can watch below.

In the Brad Bird-directed animated film, a rich telecommunications bigwig named Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) is determined to make Supers heroes once again. He enlists Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) as the face of his new enterprise, leaving Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) home to take care of their young kids, Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and the uber-powerful and unpredictable Jack-Jack. However, when a new villain named Screen Slayer arrives onto the scene, the Parr family must suit up alongside their old pal Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) and newcomer Voyd (Sophia Bush) to save the day.

The Incredibles 2 also stars Catherine Kenner as Winston’s genius sister, Evelyn; Jonathan Banks as Super Relocation Program agent Rick Dicker; Isabella Rossellini as Ambassador; and Bird himself as super fashion designer Edna Mode. It’s in theaters June 15th, and you can check out the new preview below.