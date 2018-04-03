The The announce first North American tour dates in 18 years

The The, photo by Thomas Feiner

The least Googleable post-punk outfit in history is back. The The have today revealed dates for a North American comeback tour, marking their first shows in this part of the world since 2000.

Back in September, Matt Johnson’s English outfit announced their first live shows in 16 years with a pair of EU gigs. Then came a full run of UK gigs, and now the itinerary has been expanded to include eight stops in the US and Canada set for September. Kicking off on the 14th in Boston, The The will hit Brooklyn, New York, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on the 27th in San Francisco.

As for who will join Johnson on stage for the concerts, the band mastermind said in a press Q&A, “All I can say for now is that I have chosen one musician from each of the three band line-ups from my three world tours. Plus, there will be one new face. Stay tuned!”

Find The The’s complete itinerary below.

The The 2018 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Becketts Students Union

06/01 – Egeskov Castle, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Münchenbryggeriet

06/05 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/06 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

06/07 – London, UK @ Troxy

07/06 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

07/07 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

09/03 – Newcastle, UK @ University Students Union

09/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Concert Hall

09/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena

09/08 – Wales, UK @ Festival No.6

09/09 – Bristol, UK @ St. Philips Gate

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre|

09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theatre

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

A year ago, The The shared their first single in 15 years, the Johnny Marr-assisted “We Can’t Stop What’s Coming”. It turns out that won’t be the only new music we get from the band, as Johnson says he’s working on a whole new album. “Yes, I’m feeling inspired and have already started writing it,” he said in the press Q&A. “I’m hoping to begin recording sessions later this year but this all depends on our touring schedule.”

Revisit “We Can’t Stop What’s Coming” below.