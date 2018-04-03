The The announce first North American tour dates in 18 years

The least Googleable post-punk outfit in history is back. The The have today revealed dates for a North American comeback tour, marking their first shows in this part of the world since 2000.
Back in September, Matt Johnson’s English outfit announced their first live shows in 16 years with a pair of EU gigs. Then came a full run of UK gigs, and now the itinerary has been expanded to include eight stops in the US and Canada set for September. Kicking off on the 14th in Boston, The The will hit Brooklyn, New York, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on the 27th in San Francisco.
As for who will join Johnson on stage for the concerts, the band mastermind said in a press Q&A, “All I can say for now is that I have chosen one musician from each of the three band line-ups from my three world tours. Plus, there will be one new face. Stay tuned!”
Find The The’s complete itinerary below.
The The 2018 Tour Dates:
05/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Becketts Students Union
06/01 – Egeskov Castle, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Münchenbryggeriet
06/05 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/06 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
06/07 – London, UK @ Troxy
07/06 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
07/07 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
09/03 – Newcastle, UK @ University Students Union
09/04 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Concert Hall
09/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena
09/08 – Wales, UK @ Festival No.6
09/09 – Bristol, UK @ St. Philips Gate
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre|
09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theatre
09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
A year ago, The The shared their first single in 15 years, the Johnny Marr-assisted “We Can’t Stop What’s Coming”. It turns out that won’t be the only new music we get from the band, as Johnson says he’s working on a whole new album. “Yes, I’m feeling inspired and have already started writing it,” he said in the press Q&A. “I’m hoping to begin recording sessions later this year but this all depends on our touring schedule.”
