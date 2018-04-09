The Thermals announce breakup

The Thermals

After 15 years on the scene, Portland, Oregon indie rockers The Thermals are packing it in. The trio broke the news of their disbandment on Monday, saying in a statement, “…we feel our band has reached far beyond our initial expectations and goals, and are stepping away from it while we still cherish it.”

They continued,

“We traveled further, soared higher and played louder than we ever dreamed, and we now look forward to a new chapter in our lives, our art, and our friendship. We would like to thank all the great labels who have released our records, all the amazing people who have worked so hard for us, and most importantly our fans, who we consider to be some of the smartest, sweetest and most compassionate people in the world. We love you, and we hope to see you again some day.”

The Thermals formed in 2002 in the wake of Hutch Harris and Kathy Foster’s former folk project, Hutch and Kathy. Harris recorded the band’s debut, 2003’s More Parts per Million, entirely on his own, though The Thermals’ live configuration was a quartet at the time with Foster on bass, Ben Barnett on guitar, and Jordan Hudson on drums. Barnett soon departed, and the band operated as a trio for most of their time together, rotating through two more drummers before teaming with Westin Glass in 2008.

Glass, Harris, and Foster spent 10 years together and released four albums, including 2016’s We Disappear. In total, The Thermals put out seven full-length efforts, the most beloved of which may be 2006’s The Body, the Blood, the Machine. Revisit that album’s standout, “Here’s Your Future”, with the band’s performance at Consequence of Sound’s 2013 South by Southwest party via the video below. You can read their full breakup statement afterward.