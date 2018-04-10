The War on Drugs perform “In Chains” on Seth Meyers: Watch

The War on Drugs on Seth Meyers

Earlier this year, The War on Drugs brought their No. 1 single “Pain” to The Tonight Show. On Monday, the Philly-bred indie rockers returned to TV screens as the musical guests on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Accompanied by dramatic bursts of light and frontman Adam Granduciel’s wicked guitar solo, the group offered up a mesmerizing performance of “In Chains”, taken from one of 2017’s best albums, A Deeper Understanding.

Catch the replay below.

The War on Drugs will be on the road for the next couple of months, with appearances set for festivals like Coachella, London’s All Points East Festival, New York’s Mountain Jam, and Colorado’s inaugural Grandoozy. See their schedule here, and grab tickets here.