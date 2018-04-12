The Weeknd shares surreal video for “Call Out My Name”: Watch

The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" video

The Weeknd dropped his surprise six-track album, My Dear Melancholy, late last month and quickly followed it up with a pair of visuals for “Try Me” and “Call Out My Name”. Today, he’s shared a more expansive “official” video for the latter song.

The new clip comes from director Grant Singer, whom Abel Tesfaye worked with previously on visuals for “Starboy” and “The Hills”. As with those previous videos, there’s a surrealist bent here, only now it’s turned up to 11. When The Weeknd drops into the first chorus, for example, a swarm of bats burst from his throat only to freeze in the air and explode into dust. From there, the crooner walks up to a movie screen and then through it into what feels like a life-sized museum display. Inside is a strange, pale bird-faced woman surrounded by a ring of flames — and it only gets stranger from there.

Check out the video below. Tomorrow night, The Weeknd will make his return to the live stage when he headlines Coachella.