The Weeknd shares surreal video for “Call Out My Name”: Watch

Grant Singer-directed visuals for the My Dear Melancholy, track

by
on April 12, 2018, 12:38pm
The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" video
The Weeknd dropped his surprise six-track album, My Dear Melancholy, late last month and quickly followed it up with a pair of visuals for “Try Me” and “Call Out My Name”. Today, he’s shared a more expansive “official” video for the latter song.

The new clip comes from director Grant Singer, whom Abel Tesfaye worked with previously on visuals for “Starboy” and “The Hills”. As with those previous videos, there’s a surrealist bent here, only now it’s turned up to 11. When The Weeknd drops into the first chorus, for example, a swarm of bats burst from his throat only to freeze in the air and explode into dust. From there, the crooner walks up to a movie screen and then through it into what feels like a life-sized museum display. Inside is a strange, pale bird-faced woman surrounded by a ring of flames — and it only gets stranger from there.

Check out the video below. Tomorrow night, The Weeknd will make his return to the live stage when he headlines Coachella.

