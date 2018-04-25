Thundercat shares new song “Final Fight”: Stream

Thundercat, photo by Amy Price

Jazz fusion virtuoso Thundercat is the latest artist to contribute to Adult Swim’s eclectic, ongoing Singles Program, following the likes of Pallbearer, Run the Jewels, and Jlin.

His first release since last year’s excellent Drunk full-length, “Final Fight” features contrasting moments of aqueous smoothness and jumpy energy — think Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, on which Thundercat appears. The musician born Stephen Bruner has never been shy about his love of video games, and the song title is likely a reference to Capcom arcade game Final Fight. Take a listen below.

Thundercat, with the help of Flying Lotus, recently scored an episode of Atlanta. He also worked on Isolation, the debut album from Kali Uchis, and the forthcoming LP from jazz legend Herbie Hancock.