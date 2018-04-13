Menu
Tickets to Aftershock Festival 2018 go on sale today

The lineup boasts System of a Down and Deftones as headliners, playing alongside Alice in Chains, At the Drive-In, Incubus, 311, Slash, and more

on April 13, 2018, 2:20pm
Aftershock Festival 2018

Heads up: Tickets to this year’s Aftershock Festival go on sale today (Friday, April 13th) at 12:00 p.m. PST. Two-day general admission passes start at $149.50, while weekend VIP passes will run you $299.50. Single-day GA and VIP will also be available, as will a limited number of four-pack GA tickets.

VIP tickets include speciality entrance lanes, a shaded VIP hang area with seating for

dining, a VIP-only viewing area of main stage, video screens featuring a live feed from the main stages inside the VIP hang area, upgraded food and drink selections, dedicated VIP restrooms, and a commemorative Aftershock 2018 laminate.

Grab your tickets here.

As previously reported, System of a Down and Deftones will headline this year’s Aftershock Festival. Other notable acts include Alice in Chains, At the Drive-In, Incubus, 311, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Korn singer Jonathan Davis, Underoath, GWAR, Monster Magnet, and more.

