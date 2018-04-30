Time’s Up movement calls for action against R. Kelly

Time's Up and #MuteRKelly movements join together

Bill Cosby’s day of reckoning finally came to pass last week, as the comedian was found guilty of sexual assault. Now, in an effort to continue to protect women from predators within the entertainment industry, the Time’s Up movement has formally pledged to back efforts calling for further investigations into R. Kelly’s alleged pattern of sexual abuse.

“We call on people everywhere to join with us to insist on a world in which women of all kinds can pursue their dreams free from sexual assault, abuse and predatory behavior,” a statement from Time’s Up reads. The statement was specifically issued by Time’s Up’s Women of Color (WOC) committee, which includes includes Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay and TV magnate Shonda Rhimes.

(Read: A Running List of All the Dudes Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein)

“We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women and their families for more than two decades now. And we declare with great vigilance and a united voice to anyone who wants to silence us — their time is up,” continues the statement.

In particular, Time’s Up is focusing its attention on the #MuteRKelly effort, which seeks to prevent Kelly’s music from being played and pushes for the cancellation of his concerts. Time’s Up is putting the press on the R&B singer’s label, RCA Records, Spotify and Apple Music, where Kelly’s music is available for streaming, and Ticketmaster, which sells his concert tickets.

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC https://t.co/RTco2ZeetZ — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 30, 2018

“We stand linked with our sisters and will no longer tolerate the predatory behavior of R. Kelly to go unchecked. This is a call to action to #MuteRKelly. His music must be turned down and the voices of these brave survivors must be heard,” actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell, another member of the WOC committee, told the Associated Press.

Kelly has long faced sexual misconduct allegations, but last year an especially damning BuzzFeed report accused him of holding women in a multi-state sex cult (Kelly has maintained his innocence all this time). This, of course, came amidst Time’s Up’s takedown of Harvey Weinstein and other sexual predators in Hollywood.

Find Time’s Up’s full statement below.

To Our Fellow Women of Color:

We see you. We hear you. Because we are you.

For too long, our community has ignored our pain. The pain we bear is a burden that too many women of color have had to bear for centuries. The wounds run deep.

As Women of Color within TIME’S UP we recognize that we have a responsibility to help right this wrong. We intend to shine a bright light on our WOC sisters in need. It is our hope that we will never feel ignored or silenced ever again.

The recent court decision against Bill Cosby is one step towards addressing these ills but it is just a start. We call on people everywhere to join with us to insist on a world in which women of all kinds can pursue their dreams free from sexual assault, abuse and predatory behavior.

To this end, today we join an existing online campaign called #MuteRKelly.

Over the past 25 years, the man known publicly as R. Kelly has sold 60 million albums, toured the globe repeatedly, and accumulated hundreds of millions of plays on radio and streaming services.

During this time, he also…

• Married a girl under 18 years of age;

• Was sued by at least 4 women for sexual misconduct, statutory rape, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and furnishing illegal drugs to a minor;

• Was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography;

• Has faced allegations of sexual abuse and imprisonment of women under threats of violence and familial harm;

Together, we call on the following corporations and venues with ties to R. Kelly to join us and insist on safety and dignity for women of all kinds:

• RCA Records – The venerable music label currently produces and distributes R. Kelly’s music;

• Ticketmaster – The popular ticketing system is currently issuing tickets for R. Kelly’s show on May 11;

• Spotify and Apple Music – The popular streaming platforms currently monetizing R. Kelly’s music;

• Greensboro Coliseum Complex – The venue is currently hosting an R. Kelly concert on May 11.

The scars of history make certain that we are not interested in persecuting anyone without just cause. With that said, we demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color and their families for over two decades now. And we declare with great vigilance and a united voice to anyone who wants to silence us – their time is up.

Together, We Are Strong,

WOC | TIME’S UP