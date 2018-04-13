Tinashe and Offset perform “No Drama” on Fallon: Watch

Offset and Tinashe on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Today, Tinashe unleashes her long-delayed sophomore album, Joyride. To coincide with its release, the R&B singer appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday to perform “No Drama”, her collaboration with Migos member Offset.

There was no shortage of onstage entertainment, as Tinashe pulled no punches when it came to her outfit, the backup dancers’ choreography, and even the lighting. Watch it all go down below.

“I’ve been a fan of [Offset] for a while, and this summer I thought he would be perfect for the track, so we reached out to him,” Tinashe told Consequence of Sound’s own Eddie Fu in a Track By Track breakdown of Joyride. “It’s not about any particular person. It’s just kind of a mood, how I feel, I guess to the public more than a specific person.”

The new album also features special guests Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and Travis Scott. Head here to read Tinashe’s Track By Track breakdown and stream Joyride in full.