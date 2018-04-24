Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Tom Hardy becomes Venom in first trailer for Sony’s new Marvel epic: Watch

Also starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, and Riz Ahmed, the film arrives in theaters in October

by
on April 24, 2018, 12:35am
0 comments
Tom Hardy in Venom
Tom Hardy in Venom

Sony’s long-gestating Venom movie has received its first full-length trailer ahead of the film’s release later this year. Watch it below.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), the film stars Tom Hardy in the titular role, along with Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, and Woody Harrelson.

Venom is set to arrive in theaters on October 5th, kicking off Sony’s Marvel Universe. Future film are rumored to center around Silver and Black (about Silver Sable and Black Cat), Nightwatch, and Morbius: The Living Vampire.

Previous Story
Patti Smith joined by Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe in NYC: Watch
No comments