Tom Hardy becomes Venom in first trailer for Sony’s new Marvel epic: Watch

Tom Hardy in Venom

Sony’s long-gestating Venom movie has received its first full-length trailer ahead of the film’s release later this year. Watch it below.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), the film stars Tom Hardy in the titular role, along with Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, and Woody Harrelson.

Venom is set to arrive in theaters on October 5th, kicking off Sony’s Marvel Universe. Future film are rumored to center around Silver and Black (about Silver Sable and Black Cat), Nightwatch, and Morbius: The Living Vampire.