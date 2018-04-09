Tool to host series of intimate music clinics

The members of Tool

The members of Tool have spent the last month holed up in the studio working on their long-awaited fifth studio album. While there’s still no word on a release date, fans will soon get a chance to quiz the iconic rock band on their creative process. In between upcoming festival appearances at Rock on the Range and Northern Invasion next month, Tool guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey, and bassist Justin Chancellor will host a series of intimate music clinics in seven US cities.

Per a press release, the trio will “walk attendees through a handful of the band’s songs, from the process of writing them to playing them live. Audience members are encouraged to ask questions via an open discussion, as well as mingle with the band following the session.”

Additionally, “ticket holders will receive commemorative merchandise, exclusive to the series of events and limited to the number of people in attendance. An accompanying, traveling exhibit will be on display at each event, featuring unique items from Tool’s history.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the full schedule below.

Tool 2018 Tour Dates:

05/11 – St. Paul, MN @ The Myth *

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic *

05/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

05/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *

05/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

* = Music Clinic with Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor