Touché Amoré return with “Green”, their first new single in two years: Stream

Touche Amore, photo by Philip Cosores

Burbank hardcore titans Touché Amoré have spent the past decade weaving more and more melody into Jeremy Bolm’s emphatic barks, with 2016’s Stage Four finding the band firing on all cylinders. Now, they’ve returned with their first new single in two years, the scorching, emotional “Green”.

Mixed by Ken Andrews of Failure, the song finds Bolm spiraling into a maelstrom of despair: “Keep me close, or else I’m out of control/ Call for attention, this is critical,” he screams. Check it below:

The single’s release coincides with the band’s current tour with Turnstile and Culture Abuse. A press statement notes Touché Amoré has surpassed more than 1,000 live shows, and, as we’ve written about in the past, it shows in their thrilling live show.

The tour rolls through San Francisco tonight and wraps up in Boston in early May. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Touché Amoré 2018 Tour Dates:

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

04/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

04/22 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock *

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ RBC *

04/26 – Houston, TX @ Houston Undrgrnd *

04/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

04/28 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

04/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham *

04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone *

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ The End *

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

05/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

05/05 – New York, NY @ Warsaw Concerts *

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

05/07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

06/22-24 – Scheeßel and Tuttlingen, DE @ Hurricane & Southside Music Festivals

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

* = w/ Turnstile and Culture Abuse