TV Party: “After Party: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live Show Extravaganza!”

Subscribe via iTunes | Stitcher | RSS

In this bonus episode of TV Party, aptly dubbed After Party, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington sit down for a minute to talk about the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend live tour. Along the way, they both have a pleasant chat with Vincent “Vinny” Rodriguez III, aka Paula Proctor, about the show’s highlights, the rehearsal process, choreography, and much, much more. Listen above.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Podchaser

Timestamps:

5:37 – Interview with Vincent Rodriguez III

39:46 – Allison’s Reflections on the Live Show

51:50 – Interview with Donna Lynne Champlin