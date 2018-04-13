Menu
TV Party
Every week, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington take you through the week’s world of TV

TV Party: “After Party: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live Show Extravaganza!”

Donna Lynne Champlin and Vincent Rodriguez III offer a backstage look

by
on April 13, 2018, 7:00pm
0 comments

In this bonus episode of TV Party, aptly dubbed After Party, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington sit down for a minute to talk about the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend live tour. Along the way, they both have a pleasant chat with Vincent “Vinny” Rodriguez III, aka Paula Proctor, about the show’s highlights, the rehearsal process, choreography, and much, much more. Listen above.

Timestamps:

5:37 – Interview with Vincent Rodriguez III
39:46 – Allison’s Reflections on the Live Show
51:50 – Interview with Donna Lynne Champlin

