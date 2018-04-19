TV Party: “After Party: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Finale Chat”

Subscribe via iTunes | Stitcher | RSS

If there’s one thing you can count on here at TV Party, it’s that we take every single opportunity to dump effusive praise on our favorite piece of superhero schlock on the airwaves right now: The CW’s deeply wacky time-travel smorgasbord DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

If you’re not watching it, you’re missing out on something special: Vikings worshipping a Tickle Me Elmo-like fuzzy toy. Neal McDonough in a silly Javier Bardem wig. A young Barack Obama chased by a murderous psychic gorilla. It’s just … so much of everything you never knew you wanted.

Now that Legends has finished its third season, which you can already find on Netflix, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington — along with fellow superfan Kate Kulzick — take a few minutes out of their day for a very special After Party to discuss the wild, wild season 3 finale.

Along the way, they pinpoint the many ways the season as a whole has seen the show solidifying its irreverent tone and giving its game cast of underrated performers new things to do — and new historical figures to save. Take a listen!

Timestamps:

8:57 – Discussion of the Season 3 finale, “The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly”

22:07 – Season 3 discussion