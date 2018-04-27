TV Party: “After Party: Interview with The West Wing’s Kirsten Nelson”

Subscribe via iTunes | Stitcher | RSS

For the latest After Party, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington serve up their full, uncut interview with Kirsten Nelson, who played young Mrs. Landingham in The West Wing‘s seminal episode (and You Get Hoynes! namesake) “Two Cathedrals.”

Together, they talk about the filming of the episode, meeting writer, producer, and pinch-hitting actor Lawrence O’Donnell on set, and the impact of the episode on The West Wing and our contemporary cultural landscape in general. Take a listen above.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Podchaser