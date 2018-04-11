Menu
TV Party
Every week, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington take you through the week’s world of TV

TV Party: “Just Do This For Me! Recapping WWE WrestleMania 34 with Pros and Newbies”

Plus, thoughts on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and that terrifying Atlanta episode

by
on April 11, 2018, 3:00pm
For our inaugural installment of our recurring segment Just Do This For Me!, first-timers Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington step into the ring with seasoned WWE veterans — The A.V. Club’s LaToya Ferguson and Film Editor Dominick Suzanne-Mayer — for their very first WrestleMania!

Together, the fearsome foursome discuss all the bone-crushing mayhem, surprise upsets, and camptastic outfits of WWE WrestleMania 34. Suffice to say, we’re all #TeamNicholas over here.

Along with that, the panel gushes about Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s beautiful bottle episode “The Box”, delve more into the mastery of FX’s Atlanta, and finally find out why that Legends of Tomorrow episode is titled “Guest Starring John Noble.”

Timestamps:

2:16 – TV News:
The Simpsons responding to The Problem with Apu, David Simon’s new series, the CW renewal slate, the High Fidelity reboot

12:12 – Picks of the Week:
Dom: Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins” (FX)
Clint: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Guest Starring John Noble” (CW)
LaToya: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, “The Box” (FOX)
Allison: Killing Eve, “Nice Face” (BBC)

37:11 – Just Do This For Me! WWE WrestleMania 34:
43:01 – Initial reactions from the newbies (Allison, Clint)
49:38 – Favorite matches
59:09 – General discussion
1:20:03 – WrestleMania‘s place in the wrestling world
1:25:39 – Questions from the experts (Dom, LaToya)
1:38:58 – Final thoughts

1:42:50 – Next Week in TV:
Dom: Chef’s Table: Pastry (Netflix)
Clint: The Expanse season 3 premiere (Syfy), Lost in Space (Netflix)
LaToya: The Challenge: Vendettas reunion episode (MTV)
Allison: RuPaul’s Drag Race, “The Last Ball on Earth” (VH1)

