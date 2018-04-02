TV Party: “The Scene Who Knocks: Unforgettable TV Scares”

For this spook-tacular episode of TV Party, Allison and Clint venture deep into the bowels of the Consequence Podcast Network studio! Here, senior writer Randall Colburn and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman lie in wait to help them discuss some of the most frightening moments in television history.

Whether it’s the existential horror of Twin Peaks: The Return‘s Woodsman, or the simple tension of Walter and Skyler White’s scuffle over a kitchen knife in Breaking Bad, television’s greatest shocks come in many forms, and we’re here to discuss them all, as well as what makes a great TV scare in the first place.

Along the way, the crew also discusses Donald Glover’s acrimonious split from Marvel over his Deadpool series, the premieres of AMC’s The Terror and HBO’s Barry, and the return of FX’s The Americans for its final season.

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Podchaser

Timestamps:

1:55 – TV News: Donald Glover leaving Deadpool, “I Want Your Cray-Cray” Jessica Jones Pop-Up Video

This Week in TV:

5:58 – Michael: Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (HBO)

9:36 – Clint: Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 (Netflix)

12:56 – Randall: The Challenge! (MTV)

19:17 – Allison: The Americans, “Dead Hand” (FX); The Terror (AMC)

The Scene Who Knocks:

Backups:

24:55 – Clint: The human mural, Hannibal, “Kaiseki” (NBC)

27:48 – Michael: Zeebo, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Laughing in the Dark” (NICK)

30:09 – Randall: Laura Palmer screaming, Twin Peaks season 2 finale (ABC)

33:41 – Allison: Lucy gets stabbed, ER, “Be Still My Heart” (NBC); Bolero, Legion, “Chapter 7” (FX)

35:47 – What Makes a Good TV Scare?

The List:

44:56 – First glimpse of the creature on the wing, The Twilight Zone, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” (CBS)

47:45 – The reveal of Mrs. Peacock, The X-Files, “Home” (FOX)

52:51 – The floating boy, ‘Salem’s Lot (CBS)

56:15 – Knife fight between Walter and Skyler, Breaking Bad, “Ozymandias” (AMC)

1:00:59 – Disembodied heads of Punky’s friends, Punky Brewster, “The Perils of Punky: Part 2” (NBC)

1:06:36 – “Got a light?”, Twin Peaks: The Return, “Part 8” (SHO)

1:11:12 – “I don’t have a car,” Six Feet Under, “That’s My Dog” (HBO)

1:15:06 – Sky is possessed and starts repeating the others, Doctor Who, “Midnight” (BBC)

Next Week in TV:

1:19:29 – Clint: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Guest Starring John Noble” (CW)

1:20:20 – Randall: WrestleMania 34 (WWE)

1:23:03 – Michael: Legion season 2 premiere (FX)

1:24:05 – Allison: Killing Eve (BBC America)