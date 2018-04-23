Ty Segall is all soul on new song “Fanny Dog (Royal)”: Stream

Ty Segall, photo by Amanda Koellner

Back in January, Ty Segall released one of our readers’ most anticipated albums of the year, the delightfully long and loopy Freedom’s Goblin. Now, the garage rocker and his Freedom Band are back with more material from those album sessions — a new version of the opening track.

Re-dubbed “Fanny Dog (Royal)”, this update takes the original’s rich soulfulness and deep grooves to the next level. Additional piano and horn arrangements further highlight the song’s festive, jammy nature. As Segall says, “why not give ‘Fanny Dog Royal’ a walk” and take a listen below.

Segall recently penned the theme song to Comedy Central’s The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. He’s currently on the road touring the US before heading to Europe next month; find his full itinerary here.

“Fanny Dog (Royal)” Artwork: