Tyler, the Creator gets groovy on new song “Rose Tinted Cheeks”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Natalie Somekh

Tyler, the Creator performed at Coachella this weekend, as well as made a surprise appearance during the set of rising R&B star and past collaborator Kali Uchis. Now, the Odd Future MC is back in the spotlight with a new song for his fans.

The track is called “Rose Tinted Cheeks” and is a leftover cut from his recording sessions for last year’s Flower Boy album. “…it was a song i never finished or went back to,” he explained on Twitter. “ive had in laying around and figured i just put it out as the demo/ rough draft it is. not really mixed or anything.” As Pitchfork points out, the lyrics “rose tinted cheeks” eventually made their way onto the LP track “See You Again”.

Despite being just a rough, early version, the song has the makings of a groovy yet reflective number, perfect for a rainy evening spent indoors. “I never had the courage to tell you I adore you/I did it in a song I was too afraid to call you,” Tyler sings on the opening lines. “I’m sorry I know I’m annoying/ I just want your attention.”

On Twitter, Tyler also noted that he would’ve liked a female singer on the song. “Those vocals on the hook obvi would have been a girl who could actually sing haha,” he wrote. (Uchis would’ve fit rather well here, IMO.) Later on “Rose Tinted Cheeks” there’s a reference to 20th Century Women, the Oscar-nominated 2016 film starring Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig.

Hear it below.

back when working on SFFB, it was a song i never finished or went back to. ive had in laying around and figured i just put it out as the demo/ rough draft it is. not really mixed or anything. — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 18, 2018

those vocals on the hook obvi would have been a girl who could actually sing haha, its a ref yall i just come up with it — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 18, 2018

wish i finished it, its warm, maybe i will idk prolly not, later — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 18, 2018

This new tune follows the excellent standalone single “Okra” and his remix of Drake and Trouble’s “Bring It Back”. Later this year, Tyler will hit the road with Childish Gambino; find that itinerary here.