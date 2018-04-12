Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Tyler, the Creator hops on new “Bring It Back” remix: Stream

The original Mike WiLL Made-It-produced single features Drake and Trouble

by
on April 11, 2018, 11:11pm
0 comments
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Philip Cosores
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Philip Cosores

A few weeks back, Tyler, the Creator let loose an excellent one-off single called “Okra”. The Odd Future rapper is back again, now with a new remix in hand.

Tyler has retooled “Bring It Back”, a Mike WiLL Made-It-produced joint featuring bars from Drake and Trouble. The Odd Future leader’s version sees him dropping in an all-new verse.

(Read: 10 Collaborative Albums You Should Know)

According to Tyler, he loved the original after just one listen. “Travis (Taco) played me this song last week and the pocket of the snare and kick drum had me like wow,” he wrote on Twitter this evening. “Then I heard the guy rap, Trouble is his name, and I was like wow I love this song. I FaceTime’d Mike Will and was like wow this song, and he sent the instrumental and I was like bet, this will be fun.”

Take a listen to the “Bring It Back” remix below.

Here’s the original for comparison:

“Bring It Back” appears on Trouble’s Edgewood mixtape. Tyler’s last full-length came with Flower Boy in 2017. He recently contributed to Kali Uchis’ impressive debut album, Isolation. Earlier today, Childish Gambino announced US tour dates with Tyler, the Creator; find that itinerary here.

Previous Story
Cardi B is spending $300,000 on production for her 35-minute Coachella set
No comments