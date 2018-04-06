Unknown Mortal Orchestra share new album, Sex & Food: Stream

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Ben Kaye

Today marks the release of Unknown Mortal Orchestra‘s new album, Sex & Food, the follow-up to 2015’s Multi-Love. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full.

The Portland-via-New Zealand outfit’s fourth LP was recorded in cities all over the world, including Seoul, Hanoi, Reykjavik, Mexico City, Auckland, and their home base of Portland. The variety of environments had an impact on the album’s sound, frontman Ruban Nielson recently told Uproxx. He speaks specifically of traveling to Vietnam. “I think the thing with Vietnam was that the environment was so heavy with atmosphere that it really did affect the record,” he said. “‘Cause it has a quite a soulful environment, but it’s also quite hard to record there because of the humidity and things like that, which I think is good. I kind of like that stuff. I like to have some aspect of it to be challenging. I like to be overwhelmed, because when I’m overwhelmed I tend to be more vulnerable and then I think I make better music.”

In a press statement, Nielson adds that the album delves into a variety of questions. “What are we consuming? How is it affecting us, and why does everything feel so bad and weird sometimes?” he said.

In anticipation of its release, the band shared psychedelic singles “American Guilt” and “Not in Love We’re Just High”.

Sex & Food Artwork:

Sex & Food Tracklist:

01. A God Called Hubris

02. Major League Chemicals

03. Ministry of Alienation

04. Hunnybee

05. Chronos Feasts on His Children

06. American Guilt

07. The Internet of Love (That Way)

08. Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays

09. This Doomsday

10. How Many Zeros

11. Not in Love We’re Just High

12. If You’re Going to Break Yourself

Below, check out the album’s artwork and tracklist, as well as the band’s extensive 2018 tour itinerary, which includes stops at Primavera Sound, Best Kept Secret, and FYF Fest.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2018 Tour Dates:

