Walmart yodel kid makes surprise appearance at Coachella: Watch

Mason Ramsey performs his version of Hank Williams’ "Lovesick Blues" before a massive crowd

on April 14, 2018, 2:20am
Walmart Yodel Kid hits the Coachella stage
A mere month ago, Mason Ramsey was an 11-year-old yodeler performing in the Walmart aisles of Golconda, Illinois, population 700. But after his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” went viral, young Mason found himself performing before a much larger audience — an audience almost 100 times what he’s accustomed to. Yes, the Internet’s new favorite meme made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday, yodeling “Lovesick Blues” live from the festival’s Sahara Tent. Watch fan-shoot footage below.

Tomorrow night, Mason is set to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Click here to find Consequence of Sound’s complete coverage of Coachella 2018.

