Washed Out returns with new song “Face Up”: Stream

The last few weeks have seen big releases come out of the Adult Swim camp. There was “Hold Unknown”, Dinosaur Jr.’s first new single in two years, followed by Run the Jewels’ Rick and Morty-starring music video for “Oh Mama”. Adult Swim is back at it again today, premiering a new song from synthpop maestro Ernest Greene, aka Washed Out.
Titled “Face Up”, it’s a dazed, dreamlike cut perfect for those early sunrise-lit mornings when you find yourself contemplating just about everything. “Are we gonna work out? Are we gonna make it alright?” Greene asks in the opening verse.
Hear it below, or take a listen here.
“Face Up” marks the first single since Greene’s 2017 audio/visual Washed Out album, Mister Mellow. Catch him live on his upcoming tour dates, which includes an appearance at the stacked Mad Cool Festival in Barcelona.
Washed Out 2018 Tour Dates:
04/07 – Washington, DC @ Smithsonian
04/14 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Isle of Light
04/21 – Denver, CO @ 420 on the Block
05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/16 – Sonoma, CA @ The Old Redwood Barn
05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/19 – Fresno, CA @ Grizzly Fest
06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
07/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Mad Cool Festival