Washed Out returns with new song “Face Up”: Stream

Washed Out, photo by Eric Tra

The last few weeks have seen big releases come out of the Adult Swim camp. There was “Hold Unknown”, Dinosaur Jr.’s first new single in two years, followed by Run the Jewels’ Rick and Morty-starring music video for “Oh Mama”. Adult Swim is back at it again today, premiering a new song from synthpop maestro Ernest Greene, aka Washed Out.

Titled “Face Up”, it’s a dazed, dreamlike cut perfect for those early sunrise-lit mornings when you find yourself contemplating just about everything. “Are we gonna work out? Are we gonna make it alright?” Greene asks in the opening verse.

Hear it below, or take a listen here.

“Face Up” marks the first single since Greene’s 2017 audio/visual Washed Out album, Mister Mellow. Catch him live on his upcoming tour dates, which includes an appearance at the stacked Mad Cool Festival in Barcelona.

Washed Out 2018 Tour Dates:

04/07 – Washington, DC @ Smithsonian

04/14 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Isle of Light

04/21 – Denver, CO @ 420 on the Block

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/16 – Sonoma, CA @ The Old Redwood Barn

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/19 – Fresno, CA @ Grizzly Fest

06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

07/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Mad Cool Festival