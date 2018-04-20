Wavves unearth new song “All Star Goth”: Stream

Wavves' Nathan Williams, photo by Gilles O'Kane

Wavves are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut with a special vinyl reissue. Due out tomorrow for Record Store Day (April 21st), it will be available in a unique black-and-white splatter colorway and come packaged with all-new artwork.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

To coincide with this release, the Nathan Williams-led punk outfit has unearthed a demo left over from the recording sessions for the 2008 full-length. The song is called “All Star Goth” and exudes the kind of raw and noisy adrenaline associated with that first album.

Check it out below, followed by the 10th anniversary LP artwork.

Wavves’ last full-length came in 2017 with You’re Welcome. They recently put out “The Lung” as part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program back in September.

Sweet Valley, the electronic project also featuring Williams, dropped a new album today titled Eternal Champ II.