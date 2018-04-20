Menu
Wavves unearth new song “All Star Goth”: Stream

A leftover demo from their debut LP, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year

on April 20, 2018, 1:11pm
Wavves' Nathan Williams, photo by Gilles O'Kane
Wavves are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut with a special vinyl reissue. Due out tomorrow for Record Store Day (April 21st), it will be available in a unique black-and-white splatter colorway and come packaged with all-new artwork.

To coincide with this release, the Nathan Williams-led punk outfit has unearthed a demo left over from the recording sessions for the 2008 full-length. The song is called “All Star Goth” and exudes the kind of raw and noisy adrenaline associated with that first album.

Check it out below, followed by the 10th anniversary LP artwork.

unnamed 46 Wavves unearth new song All Star Goth: Stream

Wavves’ last full-length came in 2017 with You’re Welcome. They recently put out “The Lung” as part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program back in September.

Sweet Valley, the electronic project also featuring Williams, dropped a new album today titled Eternal Champ II.

