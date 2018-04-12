Webcast: Coachella reveals 2018 live stream schedule + video

Coachella 2018

As per tradition, Coachella will live stream a number of this weekend’s performances live on YouTube.

As it stands now, nearly 100 artists are scheduled to appear on the live stream. Among the highlights: Beyoncé, The Weeknd, SZA, David Byrne, St. Vincent, Jamiroquai, HAIM, Migos, Tyler the Creator, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Portugal. the Man, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, alt-J, X Japan, Greta Van Fleet, BROCKHAMPTON, Kali Uchis, MØ, Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Vince Staples, Noname, Chromeo, Soulwax, Perfume Genius, First Aid Kit, Flatbush Zombies, Kamaiyah, and FIDLAR.

Check out the live stream below along with the full schedule. All times are PST. Channels are noted in parentheses.

In years past, Coachella has confirmed additional artists — especially big-name headliners — at a moment’s notice. So, keep your eyes glued for further updates to the schedule.

Friday, April 13th:

03:35 – Moses Sumney (1)

03:35 – Los Angeles Azules (2)

03:35 – Elohim (3)

04:10 – Elohim (VR)

04:10 – PVRIS (2)

04:15 – Skip Marley (1)

04:30 – Slow Magic (3)

05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (1)

05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (VR)

05:15 – Whethan (2)

05:30 – Greta Van Fleet (2)

05:55 – The Neighbourhood (1)

05:55 – The Neighbourhood (VR)

06:10 – Leon (3)

06:20 – Kali Uchis (2)

06:30 – Whethan (VR)

06:50 – Bleachers (1)

07:00 – Alan Walker (3)

07:00 – Alan Walker (VR)

07:05 – Daniel Caesar (2)

07:40 – Vince Staples (1)

07:55 – Black Coffee (2)

08:00 – Deorro (3)

08:35 – The War on Drugs (1)

08:45 – Kygo (2)

08:45 – Kygo (VR)

09:00 – DREAMS (3)

09:30 – St. Vincent (1)

09:40 – Perfume Genus (2)

09:40 – Deorro (VR)

09:50 – Belly (3)

10:30 – SZA (1)

10:30 – Jean-Michel Jarre (3)

10:30 – Troyboi (3)

10:30 – Troyboi (VR)

11:25 – The Weeknd (1)

11:25 – The Weeknd (VR)

11:25 – Alison Wonderland (3)

11:40 – Jamiroquai (2)

12:25 – Rezz (3)

Saturday, April 14th:

03:35 – Marian Hill (1)

03:35 – Declan McKenna (2)

03:35 – WizKid (3)

03:35 – WizKid (VR)

04:15 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (1)

04:15 – Chloe x Halle (2)

04:20 – Ekali (3)

04:20 – Ekali (VR)

04:45 – Django Django (2)

05:10 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (VR)

05:15 – Flatbush Zombies (3)

05:20 – First Aid Kit (1)

05:30 – Angel Olsen (2)

06:05 – Party Favor (3)

06:05 – Party Favor (VR)

06:10 – BØRNS (1)

06:15 – BROCKHAMPTON (2)

07:00 – Snakehips (3)

07:05 – Chromeo (1)

07:05 – Chromeo (VR)

07:10 – MØ

08:00 – Tash Sultana (2)

08:00 – Alina Baraz (3)

08:05 – Tyler the Creator (1)

08:45 – Louis the Child (3)

08:50 – Benjamin Booker (2)

09:15 – HAIM (1)

09:35 – Alvvays (2)

09:40 – Blackbear (3)

10:10 – Post Malone (1)

10:10 – Post Malone (VR)

10:20 – David Byrne (2)

10:25 – Jungle (3)

11:10 – Beyoncé (1)

11:10 – Fleet Foxes (2)

11:20 – Highly Suspect (3)

12:05 – alt-J (2)

12:05 – X Japan (3)

Sunday, April 15th:

03:35 – Noname (3)

03:40 – Lion Babe (1)

03:40 – Magic Giant (2)

04:10 – San Holo (VR)

04:20 – THEY. (3)

04:25 – Nothing But Thieves (2)

04:40 – LANY (1)

04:40 – LANY (VR)

05:05 – San Holo (3)

05:10 – Dej Loaf (2)

05:45 – Vance Joy (1)

05:45 – Vance Joy (VR)

06:00 – Amine (2)

06:00 – Petit Biscuit (3)

06:30 – Jessie Ware (1)

06:30 – Petit Biscuit (VR)

06:50 – FIDLAR (2)

06:50 – French Montana (3)

06:50 – French Montana (VR)

07:35 – Aurora (2)

07:35 – Jacob Banks (3)

08:00 – Portugal. the Man (1)

08:00 – Portugal. the Man (VR)

08:20 – Kamasi Washington (2)

09:15 – Illenium (3)

09:25 – 6LACK (2)

09:55 – Odesza (1)

09:55 – Odesza (VR)

10:10 – Soulwax (2)

10:15 – Ibeyi (3)

11:05 – Migos (1)

11:05 – Migos (VR)

11:10 – Kamaiyah (2)