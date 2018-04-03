Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival adds Van Morrison, Neil Young, Margo Price for second leg

Willie Nelson’s touring Outlaw Music Festival returns this summer, with the first leg of dates stretching from late May to early July. Today, the country icon has revealed a second leg of shows featuring additional artists.
The eight new dates are all set for September, beginning the 7th with a show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Toronto, Ontario; Scranton, PA; Holmdel, New Jersey; Mansfield, Massachusetts; and Saratoga Springs, New York are also on the docket, each with a different lineup of performers.
Joining some of the previously announced artists are Van Morrison, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Margo Price, Greensky Bluegrass, Terra Lightfoot, and The Commonheart. Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile, Nataniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Lukas + Promise of the Real will continue on from the first leg for a select few of the new dates.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale beginning April 6th via the festival’s website (you can also grab them here). Check out the individual lineups for each city below.
Nelson also recently announced a leg of co-headlining dates alongside Alison Krauss. It all comes in support of the 75-year-old legend’s next studio album, Last Man Standing, due out April 27th.
05/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Alison Krauss
Delta Rae
05/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
05/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
06/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
JD McPherson
06/24 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
06/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
06/30 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Ryan Bingham
The Head and the Heart
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
07/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
09/07 — Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Sturgill Simpson
Brandi Carlile
The Commonheart
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
09/08 — Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Sturgill Simpson
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Sturgill Simpson
Terra Lightfoot
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
09/14 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
09/15 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Greensky Bluegrass
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
09/16 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Sturgill Simpson
Greensky Bluegrass
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
09/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
09/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Neil Young + Promise of the Real
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid