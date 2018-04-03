Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival adds Van Morrison, Neil Young, Margo Price for second leg

Van Morrison (Philip Cosores) and Neil Young (Heather Kaplan)

Willie Nelson’s touring Outlaw Music Festival returns this summer, with the first leg of dates stretching from late May to early July. Today, the country icon has revealed a second leg of shows featuring additional artists.

The eight new dates are all set for September, beginning the 7th with a show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Toronto, Ontario; Scranton, PA; Holmdel, New Jersey; Mansfield, Massachusetts; and Saratoga Springs, New York are also on the docket, each with a different lineup of performers.

Joining some of the previously announced artists are Van Morrison, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Margo Price, Greensky Bluegrass, Terra Lightfoot, and The Commonheart. Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile, Nataniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Lukas + Promise of the Real will continue on from the first leg for a select few of the new dates.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale beginning April 6th via the festival’s website (you can also grab them here). Check out the individual lineups for each city below.

Nelson also recently announced a leg of co-headlining dates alongside Alison Krauss. It all comes in support of the 75-year-old legend’s next studio album, Last Man Standing, due out April 27th.

05/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Alison Krauss

Delta Rae

05/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Brandi Carlile

Old Crow Medicine Show

05/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

06/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

JD McPherson

06/24 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

06/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

06/30 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Ryan Bingham

The Head and the Heart

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

07/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

09/07 — Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Sturgill Simpson

Brandi Carlile

The Commonheart

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

09/08 — Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sturgill Simpson

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sturgill Simpson

Terra Lightfoot

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

09/14 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

09/15 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Greensky Bluegrass

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

09/16 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sturgill Simpson

Greensky Bluegrass

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

09/21 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

09/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Neil Young + Promise of the Real

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid