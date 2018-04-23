Win Tickets to Sloss Music & Arts Festival 2018

Sloss Music & Arts Festival 2018

An iron furnace designated as a historic landmark may not seem the ideal place for a music festival, but Sloss Music & Arts Festival makes the industrial location work every year. Held at the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham, Alabama, the fest returns this July 14th and 15th with another burning hot lineup.

Arcade Fire and Chris Stapleton top a bill that features just the right mix of music for everyone. Also scheduled to appear are The War on Drugs, GRiZ, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Vic Mensa, 21 Savage, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Lany, Margo Price, Jai Wolf, Big Freedia, Waxahatchee, White Reaper, Brent Cobb, and more.

All this plus craft beers, Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s Copper Lounge, a Silent Disco, the Seasick Records store, and live iron pouring demonstrations makes Sloss one of the more unique festivals of the summer. We here at Consequence of Sound want you and your friends to have the chance to experience the event, so we’re giving away one (1) pack of four (4) GA passes. That means you and three pals can partake in all Sloss has to offer just for the price of filling out the widget below. (Note: If you don’t see the widget below, click here).

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS newsletter.