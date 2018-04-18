Wu-Tang Clan meet James Comey: “Workin on getting that album back from the feds”

Ghostface Killah and Method Man with James Comey

In their quest to take back Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, Wu-Tang Clan may have found an ally in former FBI director James Comey. Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah and Method Man met Comey backstage at the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. Ghostface captioned a photo of the trio together by writing, “Me and my brother @methodmanofficial Workin on getting that album back from the feds… wu Tang forever @comey.”

The fate of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which was forfeited by its owner Martin Shkreli after he was convicted of security fraud, currently rests in the hands of the Justice Department under the purview of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Wu-Tang leader RZA recently revealed that he attempted to buy back the album, but stipulations from the original contract, drawn up when Wu-Tang sold the record to Shkreli, forbade him from owning it. How much help Comey can actually provide is of course unclear — especially given his unceremonious firing from the FBI and subsequent book tour in which he has repeatedly trashed Donald Trump. Then again, it’s not like Sessions and Trump are on especially good terms these days.

Update: On the Late Show, Ghostface and Method Man appeared in a sketch in which they confronted Sessions (played by an Keebler elf cookie).