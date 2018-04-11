YES featuring Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman announce their own 50th anniversary tour, plans for new music

As it currently standards, there are two active iterations of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame prog-rock outfit Yes. Longtime guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White perform under the Yes banner alongside keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood, and vocalist Jon Davidson. Meanwhile, founding singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman tour together as YES featuring ARW.
2018 marks 50 years of Yes, and both versions of the band are prepping anniversary tours. The Howe and White-led Yes announced dates for their tour back in March. Now, Yes featuring ARW have mapped out their own global tour. And in not-so-subtle jab aimed at the other version of Yes, they’ve dubbed the forthcoming trek, “Quintessential Yes: The 50th Anniversary Tour.”
The will span 100 shows, commencing in Poland in June 3rd. An initial leg of North American dates is scheduled for August and September, with further dates planned for the top of 2019. Additionally, Yes featuring ARW plan to visit South America, Central and Southern Europe, and Asia in 2019.
That’s not all they have in the works, however. Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman are also said to be working on new music, their first such recordings together in 28 years. Also forthcoming is a two-CD, three-LP anthology curated by Anderson, as well as a live album and DVD of the band’s recent show in Manchester, UK.
See the preliminary tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning April 20th, and you can grab them here.
YES Featuring ARW 2018 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Park Sowinskiego
06/05 – Mannheim, DE @ Zelt Festival
06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
06/09 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
06/12 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall
06/13 – York, UK @ York Barbican
06/17 – London, UK @ Stone Free Festival
08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go
08/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s By The Bay
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Resort & Casino
09/03 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia
09/08 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
09/09 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center