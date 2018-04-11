YES featuring Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman announce their own 50th anniversary tour, plans for new music

YES featuring Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman

As it currently standards, there are two active iterations of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame prog-rock outfit Yes. Longtime guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White perform under the Yes banner alongside keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood, and vocalist Jon Davidson. Meanwhile, founding singer Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman tour together as YES featuring ARW.

2018 marks 50 years of Yes, and both versions of the band are prepping anniversary tours. The Howe and White-led Yes announced dates for their tour back in March. Now, Yes featuring ARW have mapped out their own global tour. And in not-so-subtle jab aimed at the other version of Yes, they’ve dubbed the forthcoming trek, “Quintessential Yes: The 50th Anniversary Tour.”

The will span 100 shows, commencing in Poland in June 3rd. An initial leg of North American dates is scheduled for August and September, with further dates planned for the top of 2019. Additionally, Yes featuring ARW plan to visit South America, Central and Southern Europe, and Asia in 2019.

That’s not all they have in the works, however. Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman are also said to be working on new music, their first such recordings together in 28 years. Also forthcoming is a two-CD, three-LP anthology curated by Anderson, as well as a live album and DVD of the band’s recent show in Manchester, UK.

See the preliminary tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale beginning April 20th, and you can grab them here.

YES Featuring ARW 2018 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Park Sowinskiego

06/05 – Mannheim, DE @ Zelt Festival

06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

06/09 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

06/12 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall

06/13 – York, UK @ York Barbican

06/17 – London, UK @ Stone Free Festival

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go

08/27 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s By The Bay

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Resort & Casino

09/03 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia

09/08 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

09/09 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center